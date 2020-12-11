Menu
Robert Emmett "Bob" Fahey
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Fahey, Robert Emmett "Bob"

August 20, 1928 - December 9, 2020

Born in Omaha, Bob was preceded in death by parents; four brothers; wife Jaye (Wheatley); son Robert Jr. Survived by daughters, Diane Evans (Bill), and Sue Korn (Richard); son William; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters. Bob was a wonderful husband, devoted father, and loving caregiver when called upon to his wife of 58 years and to his son.

Next to family was his love of trains. Starting as a youth with the Union Pacific Railroad, he rose through the ranks to Station Master. When the Union Station closed to passenger trains in 1971, he pursued a second career with Pepsico. Upon retirement, he returned as a docent to the now-named Durham Museum to share his vast knowledge. To learn more about his railroad career, visit the museum's website or view his statue and memorial in the Great Hall.

After a Private Family Service, Bob will be Interred at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held later.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
