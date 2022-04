Farmer, Robert L. "Bob"January 6, 1942 - December 9, 2020Robert "Bob" L. Farmer, 78 of Ashland, NE.Private Funeral Service, Monday, 10am at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, Ashland, NE. PUBLIC VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to Word of Hope Lutheran Church.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.MARCY MORTUARY104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343