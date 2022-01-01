Menu
Robert L. "Bob" Fick
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Fick, Robert L. "Bob"

1948 - 2021

Longtime owner of Ames Auto Sales. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Frances Fick. Survived by cousins, Lana Miller, Carol Mangan; along with many dear friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, January 3, 2022, 11am, at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember going to visit him and my dad(George Hansen) at Ames auto sales he was a great guy and would help anyone that needed help
Dawn M Simms
Friend
January 2, 2022
Bob was a really good guy and mechanic. Bought many cars from him over the years and he will certainly be missed!
Frank Hannaford
Friend
January 1, 2022
Dear Friend You will missed so much. Our friend for over 48 years. A kind heart and sweet smile were phrases used to describe you. You have shared in all our celebrations and sorrows. Watched our children and grandchildren grow. Supplying lots of them with there first car and endless repairs. Our hearts are broken but our wonderful memories of you will last forever. Until we meet again dear friend, Dennis and Cindy
Dennis and Cindy
January 1, 2022
