Dear Friend You will missed so much. Our friend for over 48 years. A kind heart and sweet smile were phrases used to describe you. You have shared in all our celebrations and sorrows. Watched our children and grandchildren grow. Supplying lots of them with there first car and endless repairs. Our hearts are broken but our wonderful memories of you will last forever. Until we meet again dear friend, Dennis and Cindy

Dennis and Cindy January 1, 2022