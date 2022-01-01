I remember going to visit him and my dad(George Hansen) at Ames auto sales he was a great guy and would help anyone that needed help
Dawn M Simms
Friend
January 2, 2022
Bob was a really good guy and mechanic. Bought many cars from him over the years and he will certainly be missed!
Frank Hannaford
Friend
January 1, 2022
Dear Friend
You will missed so much. Our friend for over 48 years. A kind heart and sweet smile were phrases used to describe you. You have shared in all our celebrations and sorrows. Watched our children and grandchildren grow. Supplying lots of them with there first car and endless repairs. Our hearts are broken but our wonderful memories of you will last forever.
Until we meet again dear friend, Dennis and Cindy