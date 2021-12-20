Menu
Robert L. Fitzsimmons
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Fitzsimmons, Robert L.

October 15, 1937 - December 17, 2021

Robert "Bob" passed away with his wife, Marge, and his children at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mary Fitzsimmons; brothers, John and Bill; wife, Sharon (Moore); and son, Michael. Bob is survived by wife, Marge; children: Robert (Michelle), Kathleen Winkelbauer (Russell), and Timothy; grandchildren: Lori Petry-Brown (David), Bradley Winkelbauer (Liz), Erin Brummel (Mack), Miles Fitzsimmons, Nolan Winkelbauer, Michaela Fitzsimons, Abby Winkelbauer, Nora Fitzsimmons, Natalie, and Lucy Fitzsimmons; great-grandchildren: Elijah Brummel, Emmeline Brummel, Noah Winkelbauer, Maeve Brummel, and Thalia Brown; brothers-in-law, David (Leslie) and Paul Moore (Jackie); sister-in-law, Marilyn Wilson (Jim); cousins: Linda Thompson, MaryJo O'Hanlan and Kate Souders.

The family will Receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 28th, at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th Street. Masks Encouraged. Go to the Heafey website for additional details. In lieu of flower, memorials are to be directed to the family and will be put toward his beloved South High School and the South Omaha community.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Services please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
27
Vigil
6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3122 S. 74th Street, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for all.
Rose Cuka
Friend
December 27, 2021
