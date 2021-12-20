Fitzsimmons, Robert L.
October 15, 1937 - December 17, 2021
Robert "Bob" passed away with his wife, Marge, and his children at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mary Fitzsimmons; brothers, John and Bill; wife, Sharon (Moore); and son, Michael. Bob is survived by wife, Marge; children: Robert (Michelle), Kathleen Winkelbauer (Russell), and Timothy; grandchildren: Lori Petry-Brown (David), Bradley Winkelbauer (Liz), Erin Brummel (Mack), Miles Fitzsimmons, Nolan Winkelbauer, Michaela Fitzsimons, Abby Winkelbauer, Nora Fitzsimmons, Natalie, and Lucy Fitzsimmons; great-grandchildren: Elijah Brummel, Emmeline Brummel, Noah Winkelbauer, Maeve Brummel, and Thalia Brown; brothers-in-law, David (Leslie) and Paul Moore (Jackie); sister-in-law, Marilyn Wilson (Jim); cousins: Linda Thompson, MaryJo O'Hanlan and Kate Souders.
The family will Receive friends Monday, December 27th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 28th, at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th Street. Masks Encouraged. Go to the Heafey website for additional details. In lieu of flower, memorials are to be directed to the family and will be put toward his beloved South High School and the South Omaha community.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Services please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2021.