Fonfara, Robert E. and RoseMarieRobert E. FonfaraNovember 9, 1929 -March 20, 2022RoseMarie FonfaraSeptember 25, 1945 –March 20, 2022Robert was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Genevieve; brother, Richard; brothers-in-law, Peter Sojka and William Hardy. He is survived by his sisters, Irene Sojka, Dorothy Chapman, Virginia Hardy, and Patricia Fonfara; nieces and nephews. RoseMarie was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Esther Kantor; and sister, Marge Murphy. She is survived by her nephews.VISITATION: Thursday, March 24th, after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 25th, 11am, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Private interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to The Polish Home. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com