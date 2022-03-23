Menu
Robert E. and RoseMarie Fonfara
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Fonfara, Robert E. and RoseMarie

Robert E. Fonfara

November 9, 1929 -

March 20, 2022

RoseMarie Fonfara

September 25, 1945 –

March 20, 2022

Robert was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Genevieve; brother, Richard; brothers-in-law, Peter Sojka and William Hardy. He is survived by his sisters, Irene Sojka, Dorothy Chapman, Virginia Hardy, and Patricia Fonfara; nieces and nephews. RoseMarie was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Esther Kantor; and sister, Marge Murphy. She is survived by her nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 24th, after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 25th, 11am, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Private interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to The Polish Home. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
