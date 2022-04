Frazer, Robert C.October 1, 1928 - April 8, 2022Robert leaves hehind his son, Kirk (Joelle) Frazer; and daughter, Verdell (Steve) Adler.VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, April 13. CELEBRATION of Robert's Life: 10am Thursday, April 14, both at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., Omaha. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services1702 N. 72nd Street. Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171