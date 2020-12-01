Menu
Robert G. "Bob" Peterson Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Peterson, Robert G. Jr. "Bob"

September 6, 1943 - November 26, 2020

Of Fremont, NE.

Omaha native, mid-60's Husker football player, International Truck dealerships.

Survived by wife, Rita, Fremont; son, John (Jenny) Zachry, North Platte, NE; daughters: Melissa (Kelly) Vande Mheen, Omaha; Rebecca (Mark) McCarville, Queen Creek, AZ; Jamie (Joju) Thomas, New York, NY; and Allison (Ted) Peters, Elkhorn, NE; and 11 grandchildren.

FUNERAL: 10am Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-8pm, also at Moser's. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Lifegate Church in Fremont. Online condolences and live-streaming at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Dec
3
Service
10:00a.m.
livestreamed at mosermemorialchapels.com
Dec
3
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
