Robert L. Gerken
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hasemann Funeral Home
302 North Lincoln
Wayne, NE
Gerken, Robert L.

February 29, 1948 - December 19, 2021

Age 73 of Wayne, NE. Robert served in the United States Navy, Seabee's MCB-6 during the Vietnam War. He worked at Westside Garage in Omaha from 1972 to 1978. Robert owned and operated his own business in Omaha from 1978 to 1997, "Bobs 2020 Garage." Robert is survived by his son, Lee (Mary) Gerken of Honolulu, HI; daughter, Chareese (Mark) Greenwald of Denver, CO; sisters, Diane (Dudley) Persson of Oakland CA, Mildred "Millie" Mausbach of Peoria AZ, Eileen Wilson of Fremont NE, Mary Jean (Tom) Rinker of Boylston MA, and Dorothy (Joe) Citta of Reno, NV; brothers, Steven (Marlene) Gerken of Beemer NE, and Michael Gerken of West Point, NE; and four grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donald Gerken and Richard Gerken.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wayne NE on Thursday 10:30am, December 30. INTERMENT with Military Rites in Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wayne NE. VISITATION: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne on Wednesday, December 29, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm.

HASEMANN FUNERAL HOMES

302 N. Lincoln St., Wayne, NE 68787

402 375-3100

www. hasemannfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Wayne, NE
Dec
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Wayne, NE
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Wayne, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hasemann Funeral Home
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Steady winds and Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
