Gerken, Robert L.
February 29, 1948 - December 19, 2021
Age 73 of Wayne, NE. Robert served in the United States Navy, Seabee's MCB-6 during the Vietnam War. He worked at Westside Garage in Omaha from 1972 to 1978. Robert owned and operated his own business in Omaha from 1978 to 1997, "Bobs 2020 Garage." Robert is survived by his son, Lee (Mary) Gerken of Honolulu, HI; daughter, Chareese (Mark) Greenwald of Denver, CO; sisters, Diane (Dudley) Persson of Oakland CA, Mildred "Millie" Mausbach of Peoria AZ, Eileen Wilson of Fremont NE, Mary Jean (Tom) Rinker of Boylston MA, and Dorothy (Joe) Citta of Reno, NV; brothers, Steven (Marlene) Gerken of Beemer NE, and Michael Gerken of West Point, NE; and four grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donald Gerken and Richard Gerken.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wayne NE on Thursday 10:30am, December 30. INTERMENT with Military Rites in Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wayne NE. VISITATION: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne on Wednesday, December 29, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.