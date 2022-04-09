Menu
Robert Hall Col Usaf, Ret
Hall, Robert Col USAF (Ret)

November 26, 1941 - April 2, 2022

Age 80. Veteran of 27 years with the USAF and 16 years with Sarpy County Sheriff. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Dottie; daughter, Malia Huxhold (Matthew Lombardi); son, Dewayne Hall (Sheri); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Hall (Jeannie).

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, 12:30pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm. Military Honors: USAF and Sarpy County Sheriff's Dept Honor Guard. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Bellevue

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 9, 2022.
