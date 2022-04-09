Hall, Robert Col USAF (Ret)November 26, 1941 - April 2, 2022Age 80. Veteran of 27 years with the USAF and 16 years with Sarpy County Sheriff. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Dottie; daughter, Malia Huxhold (Matthew Lombardi); son, Dewayne Hall (Sheri); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Hall (Jeannie).FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 11, 12:30pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm. Military Honors: USAF and Sarpy County Sheriff's Dept Honor Guard. Memorials: First Baptist Church of BellevueBELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com