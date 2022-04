Hanson, Robert F.



June 17, 1960 - January 5, 2022



FUNERAL Mass: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30am with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S 86th St., Omaha, NE.



BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel



1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.