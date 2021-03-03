Menu
Robert Sean Heckert
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Heckert, Robert Sean

July 11, 1977 - February 18, 2021

Amateur magician, avid candle maker, lover of fireworks, and a big-hearted gentleman.

Robert worked most his life as a Project Manager in the building industry and in 2016 found out he had Kidney cancer. As of this time it is not sure the exact cause of death at 43 years of age. Robert had the distinction of being the youngest and first Mason in Nebraska at the age of 18 consequently causing Nebraska to change their requiremtent so the age to be changed from 21 to 18. He also had the distinction of being the youngest ever to be a Shriner in Nebraska at the age of 18.

He loved the Shrine and the members of it. He became and excellent motorcycle rider and his riding group was a very competitive force to be dealt with winning most of the competitions they were in. He helped his father build the membership in the Shrine and worked as an appointed officer for the Shrine and also an elected officer of his unit. He built an excellent accounting program for the circus which has never been beat for making more money for the Tangier Shrine.

Robert is survived by his very loving Parents Nina and Best Friend Randy Heckert and extraordinary brother Ryan Heckert and Fiancée Lindsay White. Aunt Dianne Heckert Johnson and Husband Ed and Aunt Joan Heckert Jensen and Husband Joe, and many great cousins.

At this time no plans for services have been made.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2021.
So Sorry to hear of your Loss... Robert was a Great Person and Loved everyone involved with the Shrine....he will be missed!!
Kristen (Niles) Beiermann
April 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies.
Rod & Mary Sederstrom
March 6, 2021
So sorry...he is in a better place now....
Peggie Christiansen
March 5, 2021
My best friend, I love you and miss you everyday!
Robin
March 3, 2021
Always enjoyed riding with Robert in the Shrine Unit. A hard working, dedicated, true Shriner.
Howard McCoy
March 3, 2021
