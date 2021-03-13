Henningsen, Robert Eldon "Bob"
May 3, 1944 - March 10, 2021
Robert "Bob" Eldon Henningsen passed away at the age of 76 on March 10th, 2021 in North Platte, NE. Bob was in the company of his family when he passed after a long convalescence at home. Bob was born in Newburgh, NY to Margaret and R.E. Henningsen on May 3rd, 1944. The family returned to Nebraska and Bob grew up near Sutherland and Hershey Nebraska on the Boyle Ranch. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1962. Bob spent several years in the horse racing industry and thoroughly enjoyed it. Bob returned to North Platte Junior College on a Track scholarship and continued his education at Kearney State College. Bob graduated with a degree in Education from Kearney State. He then taught History and English at Maxwell High School before taking a job with the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired as a Conductor.
He was a recovering alcoholic and had more than 30 years of sobriety prior to his death. He was active in the Alcoholics Anonymous community in North Platte, NE and gave much of his time to helping others find recovery. The 4th Street and the Alano Clubs were labors of love for him and a great source of pride.
Bob was also a great friend to stray animals and those in need. He had a natural gift for healing animals that were sick or injured. In one case, Bob converted a room in his home and gave a year of his life to saving a colt that had been foaled during a winter storm. Bob gave a great deal of his time and money helping to prevent more strays by trapping and neutering as many as he could afford. His rural property was a haven for scores of abandoned pets over the course of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, William (Mindy); his daughter, Kristine (Brandon); and grandchildren, Jacob Henningsen, Jack Raby and Katherine Henningsen. He also leaves behind his siblings, Beth Mitchell (Jerry) of Fort Collins, CO; Erin Dent (Steve) of Mullen, NE; and Jerome Boyle (Kathy) of Omaha, NE. Bob is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Bob's family is especially thankful for all the assistance they received from hospice caregivers, friends, and family to keep him home during his illness in the midst of a terrible COVID pandemic. We would like to thank all of his hospice nurses, Kathy Mercure (Fitzpatrick), Erin Dent (Boyle), Susan Rhea, and friends Joe and Kurt.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program operated by Sami Hyde Erickson and Linda Lund or Pawsitive Partners. Both are located in North Platte, NE.
A memorial service is planned for friends and family on June 5th at Bob's home in North Platte followed by burial at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland, NE. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com
.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101 | (308) 534-6480
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.