Omaha World-Herald
Robert Eldon "Bob" Henningsen
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Henningsen, Robert Eldon "Bob"

May 3, 1944 - March 10, 2021

Robert "Bob" Eldon Henningsen passed away at the age of 76 on March 10th, 2021 in North Platte, NE. Bob was in the company of his family when he passed after a long convalescence at home. Bob was born in Newburgh, NY to Margaret and R.E. Henningsen on May 3rd, 1944. The family returned to Nebraska and Bob grew up near Sutherland and Hershey Nebraska on the Boyle Ranch. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1962. Bob spent several years in the horse racing industry and thoroughly enjoyed it. Bob returned to North Platte Junior College on a Track scholarship and continued his education at Kearney State College. Bob graduated with a degree in Education from Kearney State. He then taught History and English at Maxwell High School before taking a job with the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired as a Conductor.

He was a recovering alcoholic and had more than 30 years of sobriety prior to his death. He was active in the Alcoholics Anonymous community in North Platte, NE and gave much of his time to helping others find recovery. The 4th Street and the Alano Clubs were labors of love for him and a great source of pride.

Bob was also a great friend to stray animals and those in need. He had a natural gift for healing animals that were sick or injured. In one case, Bob converted a room in his home and gave a year of his life to saving a colt that had been foaled during a winter storm. Bob gave a great deal of his time and money helping to prevent more strays by trapping and neutering as many as he could afford. His rural property was a haven for scores of abandoned pets over the course of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, William (Mindy); his daughter, Kristine (Brandon); and grandchildren, Jacob Henningsen, Jack Raby and Katherine Henningsen. He also leaves behind his siblings, Beth Mitchell (Jerry) of Fort Collins, CO; Erin Dent (Steve) of Mullen, NE; and Jerome Boyle (Kathy) of Omaha, NE. Bob is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.

Bob's family is especially thankful for all the assistance they received from hospice caregivers, friends, and family to keep him home during his illness in the midst of a terrible COVID pandemic. We would like to thank all of his hospice nurses, Kathy Mercure (Fitzpatrick), Erin Dent (Boyle), Susan Rhea, and friends Joe and Kurt.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program operated by Sami Hyde Erickson and Linda Lund or Pawsitive Partners. Both are located in North Platte, NE.

A memorial service is planned for friends and family on June 5th at Bob's home in North Platte followed by burial at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland, NE. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel

1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101 | (308) 534-6480
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
Bob’s home in North Platte
North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathy from a former student.
Marguerite Grandberry
Student
June 3, 2021
Carol and family,
We were saddened to hear of Bob’s passing. Donna and I were classmates with Bob and considered him a good friend. Bob attended our 1962 50th class reunion and shared many fond memories. Bob was very caring and thoughtful to us when our paths crossed. Bob will be missed. May your fond memories bring you joy and peace.

Wishing you blessings and comfort.
Bill and Donna Arnett
Bill and Donna Arnett
Classmate
April 4, 2021
I was a good friend of Beth’s at St. Pat’s High School and enjoyed getting to know Bob. Such a good guy...smart, gentle and very handsome. I was so happy to meet up with him again at a St. Pat’s reunion in 2011. My sympathy to Beth and all his family on their loss. Tad Drummy Lisella
Tad Lisella
Friend
March 17, 2021
William, we am so sorry to hear about your dad. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Tina Peterson
March 16, 2021
Was very sorry to learn of Bob's passing. I had heard many stories over the years and am sorry I never got to know him better in person. Deepest condolences to Carol, William, Kristine, and all of Bob's family.
Lance Arney
Friend
March 15, 2021
He was also a fantastic athlete! Last time I was in Hershey HS, his track records for 100, 220, and long jump had never been broken. Switched to metric boards now but even with comparison he is 60 years and still standing. Amazing athlete. Sorry you had to suffer way more than any human should. Rest well Uncle.
Kathy Mercure
March 14, 2021
Bob was just an all around great guy and friend who I admired so much,he handled his illness with grace and dignity,God bless his great soul.
Sam and Cindy Bedke,
March 14, 2021
I went to junior college with Bob and while I did not know him well he was a friendly guy and I always enjoyed visiting with him. I would think he influence many lives in a positive manner as a teacher.
Gary Owen
March 13, 2021
A former teacher, coach & longtime friend! A man of perfection... Rest in peace, Bob
Tom & Nancy Rivera
Friend
March 13, 2021
Prayers for his family. He was a good teacher, had him for English when I was a freshman. RIP Mr. Henningson
Connie Welsh
Student
March 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michaelene Long
Friend
March 12, 2021
Erin & family, Beth & family, Kathy & family
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing
What an amazing man
Lucio & Pat Garza
Patricia Garza
Friend
March 12, 2021
It's been a while since I've seen Bob. I was aware of health problems over the years. But, he was always the most kind and gentle man to me. My heart goes out to Kristine and William and Bob's grandchildren. May God grant them peace.
Carolyn Trujillo
March 12, 2021
