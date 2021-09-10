Bobby, I´ve known you since I was 16. You have always been like a big brother to me. I love you. I´ll still be asking you for all kinds of technical insight as to how to do things I don´t understand. I´m glad you and Scott are together now. I´m sure you´ve got a cold one in your hand and Scott has a double whiskey on the rocks. Cheers! You will always be in my heart

Shelly Palagi September 8, 2021