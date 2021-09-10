Menu
Robert C. Herian
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Herian, Robert C. Capt. US Army (Ret)

December 9, 1943 - September 5, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Fabian and Lola Herian. Survived by wife, Mary; sons, Robert (Wendy) Truax and Michael (Caitlin) Truax; grandchildren, Tabitha (Zack) Ringler and Jenna Truax; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Marlie Ringler; brother, John (Sharyn) Herian; extended family and friends.

MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., Omaha, NE. Private Graveside with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, Josie Harper Hospice House or Nebraska Humane Society.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you Aunt Mary- RIP Uncle Bob
Monique Huston
September 16, 2021
Ron and the Palagi daughters
September 16, 2021
I was in shock when I learned that Bob was called to the the High Country. I and my family have many wonderful memories of Bob and Mary.... Mumbo often commented on Bob´s kindness to her and Al... Mary, I am saddened by your loss... Ron
Ron Palagi
September 16, 2021
Mary, I´m not sure if you´ll remember me but long time friend of Tinsel´s.. I´m so sorry to hear about Bob´s passing. you and your family are in my prayers during this difficult time.. hugs...
Toni Conklin
September 15, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Resting Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 10, 2021
Bob, even though I just had the pleasure of being introduced to you a year or so ago, you and Mary gave me memories I´ll never forget. From feeding the squirrels to your immaculate home (and battery organizer-my favorite). Hope you and Scott have a good laugh at my golf swing the next time I play.
Danny
September 9, 2021
Bob and Mary have been great friends for 45 years. My late husband and I met the Herians in Germany and have had many unforgettable good times over the years. Bob you will be greatly missed by all who knew you. Love ya!
Jeanette Skelly
Friend
September 9, 2021
Bobby, I´ve known you since I was 16. You have always been like a big brother to me. I love you. I´ll still be asking you for all kinds of technical insight as to how to do things I don´t understand. I´m glad you and Scott are together now. I´m sure you´ve got a cold one in your hand and Scott has a double whiskey on the rocks. Cheers! You will always be in my heart
Shelly Palagi
September 8, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Mary and family. I worked with Bob for years at the Palagi law firm. He was a great guy.
Lacey Brisby
September 8, 2021
