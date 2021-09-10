Herian, Robert C. Capt. US Army (Ret)
December 9, 1943 - September 5, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Fabian and Lola Herian. Survived by wife, Mary; sons, Robert (Wendy) Truax and Michael (Caitlin) Truax; grandchildren, Tabitha (Zack) Ringler and Jenna Truax; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Marlie Ringler; brother, John (Sharyn) Herian; extended family and friends.
MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., Omaha, NE. Private Graveside with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, Josie Harper Hospice House or Nebraska Humane Society.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St
402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2021.