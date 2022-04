Hlevyack, Robert A.



July 20, 1949 - September 18, 2021



Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; parents, Raymond and Betty Hlevyack; brother, Michael. Survived by daughter, Joey Hlevyack; granddaughter, Hope Hlevyack.



VISITATION begins Monday, 10am, with a FUNERAL at 11am at the Mortuary.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.