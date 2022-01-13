Hobbs, Robert G.
Age 75 - January 11, 2022
Preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Mary Hobbs; brother, Carl (Carol) Hobbs, Oro Valley, AZ. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Hobbs (McCormick); children, Theodore (Sara) Hobbs, Portland, OR; and Janeé Hobbs, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Finley and Silas Hobbs, both of Portland, OR; brother, Donald Hobbs, Branson West, MO; and Jerry Hobbs, Cross Roads, TX; many nieces, nephews, and other family.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Sunday, January 16, 1-3pm, at the Bellevue Berry Farm Buena Vista Barn (1001 S 48th Street Papillion, NE 68133). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
