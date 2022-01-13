Menu
Robert G. Hobbs
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Hobbs, Robert G.

Age 75 - January 11, 2022

Preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Mary Hobbs; brother, Carl (Carol) Hobbs, Oro Valley, AZ. Survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Hobbs (McCormick); children, Theodore (Sara) Hobbs, Portland, OR; and Janeé Hobbs, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Finley and Silas Hobbs, both of Portland, OR; brother, Donald Hobbs, Branson West, MO; and Jerry Hobbs, Cross Roads, TX; many nieces, nephews, and other family.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Sunday, January 16, 1-3pm, at the Bellevue Berry Farm Buena Vista Barn (1001 S 48th Street Papillion, NE 68133). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME - L STREET CHAPEL

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bellevue Berry Farm Buena Vista Barn
1001 S 48th Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dan , Brenda Campagna, family
January 16, 2022
Karen, I´m so sorry for your loss. May God be with you during this time.
Teresa Nelson
January 13, 2022
I shall miss my nephew tremendously.
Donna Hammer
Family
January 13, 2022
Member of our 1964 Maryville High School class. Bob was a good friend and one heck of an athlete, basketball, track and later his love of golf. Condolences and prayers to his family. Bob Westfall
Bob Westfall
School
January 13, 2022
You are in my thoughts and prayers! Peace be with you!
Sheila Fryer
Friend
January 13, 2022
Bob was a member of our 1964 graduating class of Maryville High School, Maryville, MO. Our class was like a second family to most of us. We will remember Bob with happy memories. Blessings to his family.
Ardyth McMahon Leavell
Friend
January 13, 2022
