Our sincere sympathy to Bob's family. I worked with Bob at AT&T/Lucent/Avaya. Bob was a very willing and fun co-worker..I've always known him as a man of faith. Many of his colleagues have sent kind words of praise and condolences on the AT&T Facebook page. Know that he was very highly thought of. Prayers of comfort to all. I also want to thank his nephew Jason Thurman for contacting me with this sad news.

JoAnn and Dick Alback Work December 16, 2021