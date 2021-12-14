Preceded in death by parents, William R. and Irene R. Hosier. Survived by sons, Chad R. Hosier and Brent I. Hosier; daughter, Dana L. (Larry) Hosier-Fowler; and granddaughters, Kyra Lee Fowler and Chloe Nicole Fowler.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15, from 4-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 16, at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Private family burial. Memorials may be made to the Hosier family.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com
Our sincere sympathy to Bob's family. I worked with Bob at AT&T/Lucent/Avaya. Bob was a very willing and fun co-worker..I've always known him as a man of faith. Many of his colleagues have sent kind words of praise and condolences on the AT&T Facebook page. Know that he was very highly thought of. Prayers of comfort to all. I also want to thank his nephew Jason Thurman for contacting me with this sad news.