Robert D. "Bob" Hoskins
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Hoskins, Robert D. "Bob"

March 4, 1935 - March 30, 2022

Robert D. "Bob" Hoskins of Omaha NE left this life on March 30th, 2022 after a lengthy illness at age 87. Born in Wallins Creek, KY, Bob and his family moved to Richmond, IN when he was 6 years old. In high school, he played football for Richmond as a tight end and graduated in 1954. He joined the United States Army at the end of 1954 and was stationed in Germany for most of his military service. After returning to Richmond and working for Alcoa, he met Marietta Hoskins (Bryan) of Greens Fork, IN and they were married March 26th, 1960, and spent the next 62 years happily together. Bob was a loving Dad to his only son, Mike, born in 1966. Living in Ohio, California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Missouri, Bob worked as a package engineer and consultant before deciding to move to Omaha in 2000 to be close to his son and grandchildren. During all of those years, Bob worked hard and cherished his family and in return was absolutely loved.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Edna Hoskins (nee Hall); and a brother and sister, Herschel Hoskins and Wanda Burris. He is survived by his loving wife, Marietta; his son, Mike; two grandsons, Joshua and his wife, Courtney Hoskins (nee Marsh), and Ethan Hoskins. He is also survived by three great-grandsons, Laramie, Jethro, and Jed, all sons of Joshua and Courtney.

VISITATION will be on Tuesday, April 5th, at 9am with a FUNERAL SERVICE following at 10:30am at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St, Omaha. A Private Family Burial with Military Honors will occur later at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Bob would not want flowers and ask that donations be made to any charity. What he would ask is that you simply make time to be with and cherish family and friends. He will be missed but we will think of him always with fond memories and happy times.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Praying for God´s comfort and peace for your whole family.
Kathy Muckey
April 4, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
April 3, 2022
