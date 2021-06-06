Age 75. Bob retired from Omaha Fire Department after 26 years of service and was in the Army Reserves for seven years. He was an avid fisherman spending a great deal of time around Padre Island, TX, and enjoyed building his "hot rods" and playing golf. He especially loved his garden.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Edith Huxhold; brother, Walt Huxhold. Survived by wife of 53 years, Sandy; sons, Rob and Chris Huxhold; grandchildren, Noah, Sophia and Jacob Huxhold; brother, Dave Huxhold (Betty).
A CELEBRATION of BOB'S LIFE: Sunday, June 13th, Noon-3pm, Bellevue Berry Farm, (Buena Vista Building), 11001 S. 48th Street, Papillion. Private Graveside Service (Family Only) at Voss Mohr Cemetery.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
Many condolences to Sandy and family. I will always remember the studies we had at your home, and the RV trip to Topeka, you and Bob were such great hosts. I liked him alot, RIP Bob til we all meet again.
Mark Navarrette
June 13, 2021
Cousins Sandy, Rob & Chris,
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing.
Sending sincere condolences to all of you.
Margeé (Nagel) Theiler & Family
June 7, 2021
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
June 7, 2021
Sandy and family....so very sorry to hear of your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. What a great guy Bob was. Cherish all of the great memories.
J
June 7, 2021
Miss Sandy & family,
Knowing you are surrounded in love, thoughts, prayers & friendship makes hearing of Bob's passing just a bit easier...Continued prayers & strength for healing now & in your difficult days ahead. Love y'all so much!! Cakie xoxo
Donna (Cakie) Augustine-Cardella
June 6, 2021
Allen Peters
June 6, 2021
So sorry for loss of your loved one.
Kathy Roy
June 6, 2021
Great picture of a great guy. He will be missed. Wherever he is, I'm sure he's in the garden by now.