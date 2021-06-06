Huxhold, Robert William



May 23, 1946 - June 2, 2021



Age 75. Bob retired from Omaha Fire Department after 26 years of service and was in the Army Reserves for seven years. He was an avid fisherman spending a great deal of time around Padre Island, TX, and enjoyed building his "hot rods" and playing golf. He especially loved his garden.



Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Edith Huxhold; brother, Walt Huxhold. Survived by wife of 53 years, Sandy; sons, Rob and Chris Huxhold; grandchildren, Noah, Sophia and Jacob Huxhold; brother, Dave Huxhold (Betty).



A CELEBRATION of BOB'S LIFE: Sunday, June 13th, Noon-3pm, Bellevue Berry Farm, (Buena Vista Building), 11001 S. 48th Street, Papillion. Private Graveside Service (Family Only) at Voss Mohr Cemetery.



