Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert J. "Bob" Machacek
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Machacek, Robert "Bob" J.

October 9, 1928 - December 3, 2020

Age 92 of Weston, NE.

Retired Omaha Police Officer.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 8, 10am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston, NE 68070. VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY, all at the Church.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street,

Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, Nebraska
Dec
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, Nebraska
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St. , Weston, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.