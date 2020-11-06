Shanahan, Robert J. | LtCol USAF (Ret)
June 27, 1933 - November 2, 2020
Robert J. Shanahan LtCol USAF (retired) was born on June 27, 1933, in Omaha where he was raised with his two sisters and brother. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he was very involved in student government. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business, but the highlight of his college days was meeting the love of his life and future wife, Marilyn.
After college, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and rose through the ranks. Along the way, he was stationed at a missile base in Kansas and enjoyed an assignment in Denmark, where he served as an attaché to NATO. After returning to the states, his assignments included the Pentagon and Offutt Air Force Base.
Bob was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal while serving in Viet Nam and earned other military awards and decorations. He enjoyed serving as a guest speaker at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and Omaha campuses where his wife was a faculty member. Most importantly, Bob was a devoted, supportive, and loving husband and father, and family was everything to him. He was a fun dad with a great sense of humor who loved celebrating holidays and birthdays. He was a tireless youth sports coach and scout leader and always made time to guide and support his children through their educations and careers. Among his greatest gifts is a legacy of love and integrity, along with wonderful memories for his family and friends to cherish forever.
He passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020. His heart was broken after losing his loving wife of 65 years in August of this year, but we know he is happy to be reunited with her. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary and Rita Shanahan; and brother, Charles Shanahan. He is survived by his children, Robert S. Shanahan of Papillion, NE; Jon P. Shanahan, (Timea McMillen) of Oviedo, FL; Susan M. Shanahan, (William Sinnott) of Tampa, FL; and brother-in-law, Raymond Mether of Magnolia, IA.
SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan, IA, with a burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion, NE. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Visiting Nurses Association Hospice or the Disabled American Veterans
