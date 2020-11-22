Menu
Robert J. Wichert
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Wichert, Robert J.

January 1, 1940 - November 20, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Tom; and sisters, Marian DeLuca and Marguerite Wiegand. Survived by wife, Judy; children, Loretta (Larry) Houlton, Mike (Jeri), Jane (Evan) Gurney, and Paula (Jim) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom (Collette).

VISITATION begins Monday 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at St. Thomas More Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church or Poor Clare Nuns. Services will be live streamed on the Funeral Home's website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
