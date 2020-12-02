Ponec, Fr. Robert J.F.



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Fr. Robert J.F. Ponec, Vicar of St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Omaha, NE, who passed away Sunday morning at home.



In his younger years, Robert was a drummer in a polka band, The Polka Dots, with his brother Bill. They played for many events in the Omaha and metropolitan area. Robert was selected to be a member of the United States Collegiate Wind Band which toured England, Holland, Belgium, France, and Russia in the summer of 1971. "Bob" and brother Bill took many adventurous trips together before beginning their professional lives.



Robert began his professional adult life in establishing R.J. Delivery, Inc Medical Courier Services. His company, well know in the metropolitan area for its care and compassion, served eastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa, and northwestern Missouri. Robert served the community in this capacity until his retirement in 2014.



Robert trained for his service to Holy Orders for his entire life. He was an acolyte and then Masters of Ceremony at St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church. Robert then served as Junior Warden at age 19 and later as Senior Warden for several years. In 1999, he began study for the diaconate in the Anglican Province of Christ the King (APCK) and was ordained in August of 2000. Robert continued study at Joseph of Arimathea Seminary in Berkley, CA in 2005-2006. He was ordained priest in August of 2006. Robert "planted" a church in Sioux City, IA – St. Stephen the Martyr Anglican Church - in 2003 and served at that altar until 2018. He also established St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Omaha in 2007. Robert has served the community as an Omaha Police Department Chaplain and member of the Board of Directors.



Robert is survived by his wife, his soulmate and partner of 43 years, Debra; brother, Bill Ponec and wife Nancy; nephew, John and wife Tracy and two great-nephews Brett and Bryce. His is also survived by sisters-in-law, Diana and husband Jared Jantz, Delores and husband Kenneth Prater; and brother-in-law, Donald Reed. Robert blessed the lives of 11 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews. He leaves numerous cousins and extended family members. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Bernard Ponec; and nephew, Jason Ponec.



A niece stated, "Uncle Bob never wanted to press for accolades, he served in the background…whether it was cooking for a crowd or making sure that everyone had a good time with one another. He was truly a servant leader."



Into thy hands, O merciful Saviour, we commend the soul of thy servant Robert+, now departed from the body. Acknowledge, we humbly beseech thee, a sheep of thine own fold, a lamb of thine own flock, a sinner of thine own redeeming. Receive him into the arms of thy mercy, into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and into the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen.



A Requiem Mass and Memorial will be offered later next summer. Bishop Donald Ashman, APCK, will officiate at the services. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, C/O Westminster Presbyterian, 3416 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68106.



