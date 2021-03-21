Menu
Robert "Bob" Kampschneider
FUNERAL HOME
Stokely Funeral Home
331 2Nd St
Dodge, NE
Kampschneider, Robert "Bob"

Age 94 - March 20, 2021

Robert "Bob" Kampschneider, age 94, of Dodge, NE died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. Survivors include his sons: Rev. Daniel Kampschneider, and Glen (Renee) Kampschneider both of Omaha, David (Mary Jo) Kampschneider of Papillion NE, and Gary (Christi) Kampschneider of LaVista, NE; and brother, Hubert Kampschneider of West Point, NE. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette.

FUNERAL MASS will be 10am Tuesday, March 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, with Rev. Daniel Kampschneider as Celebrant. The FUNERAL and VIGIL SERVICE will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, with lunch following at the Church Hall. VISITATION will be Monday from 5-7pm, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Masks will be required at the Visitation and Funeral, and seating will be socially distanced by household. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, or St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Omaha.

STOKELY FUNERAL HOME

Dodge, NE (402) 693-4147

www.stokelyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Mar
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Stokely Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are remembering Uncle Bob fondly as we approach the one year anniversary of his passing. What wonderful memories I (Donna) have from the Kampschneider visits to Colorado every summer. Uncle Bob was always so kind and patient, even though the crazy Spenner siblings and nieces and nephews were together. We miss you Uncle Bob! I sent you a card today via delivery by angels.
Kevin, Donna, Blake, Alex and DJ Weber
Family
March 19, 2022
Bensons, Ed & Vicki & Webers
March 22, 2021
S, J, J, L, T & S @ Asset Env
March 22, 2021
Sending our love and heartfelt sympathy to you Fr. Dan and to your family on the loss of your father. Keeping you close in our thoughts and prayers.
Cathi and Gene Arnold and family
March 21, 2021
