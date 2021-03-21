Kampschneider, Robert "Bob"
Age 94 - March 20, 2021
Robert "Bob" Kampschneider, age 94, of Dodge, NE died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. Survivors include his sons: Rev. Daniel Kampschneider, and Glen (Renee) Kampschneider both of Omaha, David (Mary Jo) Kampschneider of Papillion NE, and Gary (Christi) Kampschneider of LaVista, NE; and brother, Hubert Kampschneider of West Point, NE. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette.
FUNERAL MASS will be 10am Tuesday, March 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, with Rev. Daniel Kampschneider as Celebrant. The FUNERAL and VIGIL SERVICE will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome
. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, with lunch following at the Church Hall. VISITATION will be Monday from 5-7pm, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Masks will be required at the Visitation and Funeral, and seating will be socially distanced by household. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, or St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Omaha.
