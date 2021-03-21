We are remembering Uncle Bob fondly as we approach the one year anniversary of his passing. What wonderful memories I (Donna) have from the Kampschneider visits to Colorado every summer. Uncle Bob was always so kind and patient, even though the crazy Spenner siblings and nieces and nephews were together. We miss you Uncle Bob! I sent you a card today via delivery by angels.

Kevin, Donna, Blake, Alex and DJ Weber Family March 19, 2022