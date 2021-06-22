Keiser, Robert H.
June 15, 1939 - June 19, 2021
Survived by wife of 52 years, Sara; children: Darren Keiser (Jenifer), Denise Crapo (Jeff), Ryan Keiser (Lisa), Kristy Bruns (Bernie), Kelli Jacobson (Mike), Alyson Roudebush (Mick), Seth Keiser, Sierra Charsley (Bryn), Joy Boggess (Eric); 52 grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings: Jim Keiser (Annette), Janice Baker, Carolyn Keiser, Shirley Keiser, JoAnn Leary (Edward); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded by parents: Herman and Florence Keiser; grandson, Christian Crapo.
SERVICES: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17606 Spaulding Street.
VISITATION: Friday, June 25, 2021, 6-8pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.