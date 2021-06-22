Menu
Robert H. Keiser
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Keiser, Robert H.

June 15, 1939 - June 19, 2021

Survived by wife of 52 years, Sara; children: Darren Keiser (Jenifer), Denise Crapo (Jeff), Ryan Keiser (Lisa), Kristy Bruns (Bernie), Kelli Jacobson (Mike), Alyson Roudebush (Mick), Seth Keiser, Sierra Charsley (Bryn), Joy Boggess (Eric); 52 grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings: Jim Keiser (Annette), Janice Baker, Carolyn Keiser, Shirley Keiser, JoAnn Leary (Edward); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded by parents: Herman and Florence Keiser; grandson, Christian Crapo.

SERVICES: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17606 Spaulding Street.

VISITATION: Friday, June 25, 2021, 6-8pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
I offer you my deepest sympathy at this time. Brother Bob was a wonderful influence in temple service. Sara, my prayers are with you in abundance now. My maiden name is CRAPO, but I don't know what my connection is. I feel it an honor to have that connection!
Bessie Blair
June 26, 2021
As a Postal Inspector, worked with Bob on many occasions, in Omaha and western Nebr. He was a friend and fun to work with. Also, could always count on him to back me up.
George Stoll
June 25, 2021
Our sympathies at this touching time. Brother Bob was a great influence on our family. He was our home teacher years ago and we will not forget how kind he was. Sara our prayers are with you now. Sending love from Alabama.
Gwen Beck
Friend
June 25, 2021
We are deeply sorry for your loss Joy, I'm glad you all got home to spend some time with him.
Dan & Sandy
Other
June 24, 2021
Marshall Phyllis Stout Family
June 24, 2021
We first knew Elder Keiser in 1959 as a young missionary in our new ward. He was an enthusiastic and cheerful missionary. Th Then many years later we discovered that our youngest son was marrying the daughter of the same missionary. We were delighted to re-meet this wonderful man as the father of our new Daughter. They are a wonderful family and continue to be a blessing in our lives. We will miss him. He has been a great influence to us.
Gene and Cherlyn Bruns
Friend
June 23, 2021
Always enjoyed working with Bob and knew he always had my back. I am a retired postal inspector and worked with Bob out in western Nebraska and in Omaha.
George Stoll
Work
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, what a life!!! I have read tributes from family members - I know he is a valiant spiritual giant who faced life's challenges head on with faith. What a legacy- Sara and Bob have in their children. What a wonderful disciple of Christ he was/is for all of those that had the pleasure to be in his presence. God be with you till we meet again.
Sheila Bruns
Other
June 21, 2021
