We first knew Elder Keiser in 1959 as a young missionary in our new ward. He was an enthusiastic and cheerful missionary. Th Then many years later we discovered that our youngest son was marrying the daughter of the same missionary. We were delighted to re-meet this wonderful man as the father of our new Daughter. They are a wonderful family and continue to be a blessing in our lives. We will miss him. He has been a great influence to us.

Gene and Cherlyn Bruns Friend June 23, 2021