Baber, Robert L.
Age 79
Preceded in death by grandson, Dustin. Survived by wife, Bonna; sons, Bob (Arlene), Marcus, and Joshua (Kristie) Baber; daughter, Kristin (Jim) Rupprecht; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
