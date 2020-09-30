Limbeck, Robert L.
October 10, 1960 - September 28, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Viola Limbeck; brother, Richard A. Limbeck; nephew, Scott Limbeck.
Survived by brothers, Ron (Sue) Limbeck, Randy (Joyce) Limbeck; sister-in-law, Donna Limbeck; nieces and nephews, Paul (Angela) Greise, Carrie (Andy) Copenharve, Kim (Andrew) Mook, Shannon (Steve) Calabrese, Danny (Sherry) Limbeck, Ashley Limbeck, Eric Limbeck, Justin (Sara) Limbeck; and many cousins and friends.
Private Family Service Thursday at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.