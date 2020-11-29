Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pastor Robert L. Sauser
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Sauser, Pastor Robert L.

June 29, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Pastor of Good Shepher Baptist Church. Survived by wife, Judi Sauser; children, Annette (Kim) Roose, Rob (Michelle) Sauser, Heidi (Brian) Wood; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Wolfe, Don Sauser, John (Debbie) Sauser; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Faith Baptist Bible College or Baptist Church planters.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.