Wiegert, Robert L.



June 8, 1948 - November 20, 2020



A dedicated family man that loved nature and a good joke, he battled brain cancer during this difficult time of COVID-19. Bob was the father to Joel (Judy) and Aaron (Amanda); and grandfather of six. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon. He spent his professional life dedicated to scientific research, primarily at Omaha's VA Hospital.



The family will have a Private Memorial followed by a Celebration of Bob's Life after fellow scientists have ended the global pandemic.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.