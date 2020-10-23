La Poure, Robert Sr. "Mike"
Age 77
Preceded in death by son, Adrian La Pour; father, Rudy La Pour; mother, Leone Oswald; brother, Dennis M. La Poure. Survived by wife, Aurora "Tonie" La Poure; daughter, Victoria Bartlett; son, Robert La Pour Jr.; six grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-7:30pm, with 7:30pm FUNERAL SERVICE at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.
