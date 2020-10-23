Menu
Robert "Mike" La Poure Sr.
La Poure, Robert Sr. "Mike"

Age 77

Preceded in death by son, Adrian La Pour; father, Rudy La Pour; mother, Leone Oswald; brother, Dennis M. La Poure. Survived by wife, Aurora "Tonie" La Poure; daughter, Victoria Bartlett; son, Robert La Pour Jr.; six grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-7:30pm, with 7:30pm FUNERAL SERVICE at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
25
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
