Lampe, Robert J. "Bob"



October 8, 1938 - April 6, 2022



Omaha. Son of Joseph and Helen Lampe. Survived by wife, JoAnn; children, Matthew (Nancy), Mark (Tonya), Teresa (Phil) Farr, David (Angie), and Gerald (Shelley); 18 grandchildren; sister, Joyce (John) Connolly; family and friends.



VISITATION: Monday 5-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, April 12, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.