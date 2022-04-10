Menu
Robert J. "Bob" Lampe
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Lampe, Robert J. "Bob"

October 8, 1938 - April 6, 2022

Omaha. Son of Joseph and Helen Lampe. Survived by wife, JoAnn; children, Matthew (Nancy), Mark (Tonya), Teresa (Phil) Farr, David (Angie), and Gerald (Shelley); 18 grandchildren; sister, Joyce (John) Connolly; family and friends.

VISITATION: Monday 5-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, April 12, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
Apr
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
11
Service
6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave. , Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
