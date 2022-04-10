Omaha. Son of Joseph and Helen Lampe. Survived by wife, JoAnn; children, Matthew (Nancy), Mark (Tonya), Teresa (Phil) Farr, David (Angie), and Gerald (Shelley); 18 grandchildren; sister, Joyce (John) Connolly; family and friends.
VISITATION: Monday 5-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, April 12, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.
