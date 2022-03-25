Menu
Robert B. Longacre
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Longacre, Robert B.

May 4, 1946 - March 21, 2022

Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Longacre; parents, Norval and Ethel Longacre. Survived by his children, Kristin Longacre (Jeremy Haupt), Karen Tolles (Randy), and Stacey Longacre (Matt Jacobson); grandchildren, Zachary, Harley, Noah, Timothy and Maizie; his extended family and many good friends.

VISITATION with the family Sunday, at 2pm, followed by the CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 3pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. You have chosen a wonderful Mortuary to have his services at. All my family I have lost have been there and they are the best at all they offer. May your Dad R.I.P
Barbara Salcedo
March 23, 2022
Emmy Neustrom
March 22, 2022
