Longacre, Robert B.



May 4, 1946 - March 21, 2022



Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Longacre; parents, Norval and Ethel Longacre. Survived by his children, Kristin Longacre (Jeremy Haupt), Karen Tolles (Randy), and Stacey Longacre (Matt Jacobson); grandchildren, Zachary, Harley, Noah, Timothy and Maizie; his extended family and many good friends.



VISITATION with the family Sunday, at 2pm, followed by the CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 3pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.



