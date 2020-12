Weinand, Robert M., Sr.July 5, 1938 - December 4, 2020VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 8th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 9th at 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials to American Cancer Society To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Interment, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com