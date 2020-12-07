Weinand, Robert M., Sr.
July 5, 1938 - December 4, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 8th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 9th at 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials to American Cancer Society
.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Interment, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.