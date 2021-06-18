Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Robert Michael "Bob" Madich
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth
600 E. Second Street
Duluth, MN
Madich, Robert Michael "Bob"

June 16, 1950 - June 13, 2021

Robert "Bob" Michael Madich, age 70 of Duluth, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bob was born June 16, 1950, in Chisholm, MN to Daniel and Mildred J. (LaMusga) Madich. Bob attended the Chisholm schools and graduated in 1968.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served two tours in Vietnam, first with the 189th AHC Ghostriders and then with the 57th AHC Gladiators. Bob served in both the Nebraska and Iowa National Guard. He was commissioned into the Iowa National Guard as a registered nurse and worked as an RN in many capacities in Omaha, NE. He retired as a US Army Captain.

It was in Omaha that he met his wife, Candace (Candy) Dannenberg, who volunteered at University Medical Center where Bob was working. Candy and Bob were married in Omaha at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on April 28, 1979. They enjoyed a close relationship with Candy's parents, visiting them in Iowa, and playing cards into the wee hours of the morning. They lived and worked in Omaha until retiring to Duluth in 2010 to be near family.

Bob had a love for golf, enjoyed driving the countryside in his Corvettes, and had a special place in his heart for his and Candy's many pets. Over the years, Bob formed many close relationships with fellow veterans and enjoyed spending time with them and their spouses during annual reunions. He treasured his membership and friends at First Lutheran Church where he served as an usher.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; niece, René; and sister-in-law, Chenda. He is survived by his wife, Candy; brother, Daniel (Kristin); sister, Darlene (Albert); brother, Michael; sister, Margaret (David); sister, Lisa (Mark); and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends.

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11am, at First Lutheran Church, 1100 E Superior Street, Duluth, MN. Bob will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth.

Bob's family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Solvay Hospice House for their loving care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to First Lutheran Church, Duluth, MN or the Disabled American Veterans. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.

Dougherty Funeral Home

600 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 | (218) 727-3555

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to read of your husband's passing. Please accept my sincere condolences. Please know that you have the support of many friends, including those who, like myself, don't know you well but look forward to being good friends in the future.
Carol Bock
June 21, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 18, 2021
I worked with Bob and we also had a social relationship. I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to his family on their loss. May he rest in Peace! Dennis Keenan, Omaha
Dennis Keenan
Friend
June 18, 2021
