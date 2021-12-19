MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO BOB'S FAMILY , AND OTHER FRIENDS ! I WORKED IN THE BOYS TOWN FOOD SERVICE WITH BOB , AND CONSIDERED HIM A LONG TIME FRIEND ! I WILL MISS OUR TELEPHONE CALLS ! HE WAS A VERY GOOD MAN , WHOSE NOW IN HEAVEN WITH THE REST OF OUR BOYS TOWN FAMILY ! REST IN PEACE !

Ronny Lee Jenkins Friend December 31, 2021