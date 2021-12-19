Maly, Robert P.
September 24, 1946 - December 17, 2021
After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Robert Paul Maly went to his Heavenly Home on December 17, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deloris; daughters and sons-in-love: Regina and Chaun Heywood, Brenda and Mat Monson, and Marie and Kevin Stamm; grandchildren: Joshua, Rebekah, Matthew, Mary Therese, and Faustina Heywood, Emily and Andrew Monson, and Elizabeth, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Katherine Stamm; sisters, Sue Maly and Mary Kay (Chris) Masters; and sisters-in-law, Janice Maly and Carol Maly.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Marie Maly; siblings, Ruth and Jack Wilmes, Virginia and Gordon Fehringer, Jim Maly, Sister Susanne Maly, and Tom Maly; and nephew, Patrick Maly.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 21st, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 22nd, at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. INTERMENT with Military Honors: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
