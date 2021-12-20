Menu
Robert P. Maly
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Maly, Robert P.

September 24, 1946 - December 17, 2021

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 21st, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 22nd, at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. INTERMENT with Military Honors: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO BOB'S FAMILY , AND OTHER FRIENDS ! I WORKED IN THE BOYS TOWN FOOD SERVICE WITH BOB , AND CONSIDERED HIM A LONG TIME FRIEND ! I WILL MISS OUR TELEPHONE CALLS ! HE WAS A VERY GOOD MAN , WHOSE NOW IN HEAVEN WITH THE REST OF OUR BOYS TOWN FAMILY ! REST IN PEACE !
Ronny Lee Jenkins
Friend
December 31, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 21, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 19, 2021
