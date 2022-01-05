Martin, Robert C. "Bob"
October 25, 1926 - January 2, 2022
Robert C. Martin "Bob" age 95, of Omaha NE. Bob, a proud World War II Veteran, passed away peacefully on January 2nd, 2022. Preceded in death by his wife Lucille (Lucie); parents Clyde and Roberta Martin; sister and brother-in-law Mary Louise and Frank Mann; son-in-law Kenneth Kratky. Survived by daughters Susanne (Emmett) Childers, Omaha; Shelley (Terry) Ahlers, Omaha; and Nancy Kratky, Longmont, CO; sister-in-law Doris Carmicheal, Plattsmouth; grandchildren Becky Clark; Andrew (Audry) Childers and children Xavier, Lucy, Charlotte; Kylie Hutsell and children Grant, Lauren, Kendall, Camille; Ashley (Scott) Girvan and children Nakia, Londyn, Blaise; Alex Ahlers; Chase Ahlers; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4-6pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). SERVICE: Friday, January 7, 2022, 11am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Millard. Luncheon to follow service. INTERMENT: 2pm at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Church Road, Louisville, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Fisher House Foundation or Food Bank for the Heartland. For live webcast and more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY SERVICES
6505 South 144th Street, Omaha, NE. 68137 | 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.