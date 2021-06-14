Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert R. "Bob" Mauk Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Mauk, Robert R. "Bob", Sr.

February 8, 1935 - June 11, 2021

Preceded in death by wife Carmen Mauk. Survived by son Robert Mauk, Jr.; daughters, Terry Andersen and Janet Morris; 3 sisters; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

CELEBRATION of Bob's Life: Thursday, June 17, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). INTERMENT: Mt. Hope. For more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Jun
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results