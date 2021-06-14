Mauk, Robert R. "Bob", Sr.February 8, 1935 - June 11, 2021Preceded in death by wife Carmen Mauk. Survived by son Robert Mauk, Jr.; daughters, Terry Andersen and Janet Morris; 3 sisters; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.CELEBRATION of Bob's Life: Thursday, June 17, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). INTERMENT: Mt. Hope. For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171