McNichols, Robert



Robert, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.



Robert is survived by children and their spouses, Steven McNichols of Omaha, Roberta and Steve Harwan of Omaha, Bill and Jackie McNichols of Omaha, Becky and Mike Miller of Omaha, John McNichols of Omaha, Betty and Greg Morris of Fremont, Mary McNichols Williams of Omaha; 16 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ita Marie McNichols; daughter, Lynn Marie Buttermore; grandson, Tielor Williams; brother, Dick McNichols; sister, Nadine Fees.



Private Funeral Services for Robert McNichols, age 92, of Omaha will be at a later date. Burial will be in the O'Neill Cemetery in O'Neill, Nebraska. Fr. Bernard Starman will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Susan B. Koman Breast Cancer Research Great Plains Omaha. Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.