I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was such a gregarious guy...he was kind and generous with his time. And he made Lezlie so happy. He took the time out to come to both of my parents funerals. And then shared a beer with us afterwards. He was taken too soon. All our love to Lezlie and Bob's family. We love you!

Mary Pokorney-Donelan Family December 20, 2021