Robert H. McPherson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
McPherson, Robert H.

July 21, 1948 - December 19, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Marjorie McPherson; brother Richard. Survived by wife Lezlie; sons: Amos McPherson (Kristin), Ted Greguska, and Zachary McPherson; daughter Chavalan Carpenter; grandchildren: Keech McPherson, Jack Greguska, Sam Greguska (Hillary), Thea Greguska, Mykenzie Carpenter, Gannon Carpenter.

Private Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 21, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2021.
My deepest sympathy Lezlie. I remember going snow skiing in Crescent, IA and Bob hurt his knee one time going down the advanced hill. We had a lot of fun back then. I'm still with T&T/CTM 38 years later. I'll keep you and your family in my prayers.
Don Cave
Work
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry Lezlie, We will keep you in our prayers.
Duane and Sandra Anderson
Family
December 21, 2021
Lezlie, I am not sure you will remember me, but I worked with Bob at Travel & Transport so many years ago. So sorry for you loss. Bob and I spent many hours together changing T & T for the better, at least we thought so. May God comfort you and your family at this time.
Clint Bandemer
Friend
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was such a gregarious guy...he was kind and generous with his time. And he made Lezlie so happy. He took the time out to come to both of my parents funerals. And then shared a beer with us afterwards. He was taken too soon. All our love to Lezlie and Bob's family. We love you!
Mary Pokorney-Donelan
Family
December 20, 2021
Polakis Families
December 20, 2021
