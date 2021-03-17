Meigs, Robert WesleyOctober 11, 1922 - September 5, 2020Robert Wesley Meigs, age 97, died peacefully at his home in Sandpoint, ID on September 5th, 2020. He was born October 11, 1922 in Twin Falls, ID to Carlos and Louisa Meigs. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Madeline Meigs; son, John Meigs; and grandson, Connor Meigs. He is survived by son, Douglas Meigs (Joni); son, Louis Meigs (Jumpee); daughter, Leslie Markow (Donald); daughter-in-law, Linda Meigs (John); 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.Robert was raised in Twin Falls Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1939. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Europe during WWII where he fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Three months later, he was wounded after crossing into Germany over the Rhine River at Remagen.After his honorable discharge he married his childhood sweetheart, Madeline Faye Bracken, in 1946 in Twin Falls, ID. Robert then entered the University of Colorado at Boulder where he completed degrees in Civil Engineering and Business. After graduation, he went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company and had the opportunity to live in many locations including Norway and Nigeria. He and Madeline settled in Omaha, NE for retirement, splitting their time between Sandpont, ID, where Bob finally settled in 2016, after the passing of Madeline.Bob loved hunting, fishing, music, gardening and going to church, and will be remembered for his many adventures, his love of life and his dedication to family. We have been blessed to have such a fine man as our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be truly missed. Memories of Bob can be shared on the Coffelt Funeral Services webpage.