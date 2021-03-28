Menu
Robert Neil Mockler
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Mockler, Robert Neil

August 21, 1927 - March 18, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Anastasia and Richard Mockler; sister, Donna Garin. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Pat Mockler; children: Richard Mockler (Chris), Thomas Mockler (Susan), Tish Fobben (James), Karen Mockler (Mike Stark), and James Mockler (Stephanie); grandchildren: Brenna, Neil, Alana, Anastasia, Michael, Bridget, Marie, and Jonathan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob worked at WOW-TV (later WOWT) for decades as a cameraman, eventually becoming the director of news photography.

A Memorial Service at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church will be announced when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Omaha, or to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Condolences and memories can be found online at www.heafeyheafey.com. If you would like, please leave your email address in your condolence message so we can reach out once a date is chosen for the Memorial Service.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
I'm sorry to hear of Bob's passing, but I was blessed to work with him for 15 years. His patience, friendship, and concern made him an excellent mentor for me and many others who were starting their careers. My prayers to the Mockler family, thank you for sharing Bob with us!
Ray Metoyer
March 31, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
What an honor to have worked with Bob at WOWT. So patient... so kind... A truly decent and caring man who loved Mary Pat and all of his family (and spoke glowingly of them)... Definitely a Prince of a man. R-I-P
John McCaa
March 29, 2021
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
