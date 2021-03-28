Mockler, Robert Neil
August 21, 1927 - March 18, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Anastasia and Richard Mockler; sister, Donna Garin. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Pat Mockler; children: Richard Mockler (Chris), Thomas Mockler (Susan), Tish Fobben (James), Karen Mockler (Mike Stark), and James Mockler (Stephanie); grandchildren: Brenna, Neil, Alana, Anastasia, Michael, Bridget, Marie, and Jonathan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob worked at WOW-TV (later WOWT) for decades as a cameraman, eventually becoming the director of news photography.
A Memorial Service at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church will be announced when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Omaha, or to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Condolences and memories can be found online at www.heafeyheafey.com
. If you would like, please leave your email address in your condolence message so we can reach out once a date is chosen for the Memorial Service.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.