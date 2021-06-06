Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Neil Mockler
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Mockler, Robert Neil

August 21, 1927 - March 18, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Anastasia and Richard Mockler; and sister, Donna Garin. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Pat Mockler; children: Richard Mockler (Chris), Thomas Mockler (Susan), Tish Fobben (James), Karen Mockler (Mike Stark), and James Mockler (Stephanie); grandchildren: Brenna, Neil, Alana, Anastasia, Michael, Bridget, Marie, and Jonathan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob worked at WOW-TV (later WOWT) for decades as a cameraman, eventually becoming the director of news photography.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel in Omaha, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, June 10th, at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Omaha or to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
9
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
10
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
Other
June 7, 2021
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. (Psalms 116:15)
Earnie Ray
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results