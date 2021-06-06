Mockler, Robert Neil
August 21, 1927 - March 18, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Anastasia and Richard Mockler; and sister, Donna Garin. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Pat Mockler; children: Richard Mockler (Chris), Thomas Mockler (Susan), Tish Fobben (James), Karen Mockler (Mike Stark), and James Mockler (Stephanie); grandchildren: Brenna, Neil, Alana, Anastasia, Michael, Bridget, Marie, and Jonathan; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob worked at WOW-TV (later WOWT) for decades as a cameraman, eventually becoming the director of news photography.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel in Omaha, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, June 10th, at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Omaha or to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
