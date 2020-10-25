Knightly, Robert Montgomery - LtCol (Ret)June 28, 1931 - October 22, 2020Age 89 of Omaha, died at his home on Oct. 22, 2020. Bob was a proud Air Force Veteran serving from 1953 to 1975, most years as a reconnaissance pilot. He flew RC-135 combat missions in the Vietnam theater. His final assignment was chief of Reconnaissance Operations of the 55th SRW, Omaha.He had a second career in real estate and spent many hours volunteering with his Church. He was quick to laugh and quicker to lend a hand. A man of deep principles and deeper faith, he loved God, his country, and his family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Reva; daughters, Nancy Vogel (Harlan), and Debra Weiss (Bernie); son, Robert Knightly (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Robert Vogel, Dr. Kristen Vogel (David Coleman), John Weiss, Joe Weiss, Jeff Weiss, and Allison Knightly; great-grandson, Michael Coleman; brother, John Knightly (Shirley); and brother-in-law, Leland Franz; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends.Born on June 28, 1931 in Hutchinson KS, he was preceded in death by parents, John and Marjorie Knightly; and brother, J. William Knightly. Bob graduated from Kansas University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, and was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 28th, 11am West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen with full Military Honors. Memorials may be sent to the Church of the Cross for the U.S. flag fund. Mission complete! Godspeed, Bob. CAVU!HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com