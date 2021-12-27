Menu
Robert W. Muir
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Muir, Robert W.

Age 91

Robert W. Muir, of Bennington, passed away Dec. 24, 2021.

Preceded in death by loving wife, Joan; parents, Robert W. and May Muir; sisters, Barbara and Hans Wessels, Roberta and Bob Wirtz; and nephew, Ben Wessels. Survived by daughters, Sherry and husband Bob Hellmuth of Dekalb, IL; and Vicky Muir of Bennington; granddaughters, Lauren and husband Adam Orton; and Lindsey Hellmuth; great-grandchildren, Olivia Joan and Ethan Robert Orton; nephews, Hans Wessels and

Jesse Wessels.

FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 4-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
29
Service
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
30
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When Sonny got out of the service, Sonny and Joan stopped by the farm where Jesse now lives. They rode his motorcycle and were headed west on a trip.
Mary Wessels Flodine
January 6, 2022
A great man...a great father and friend
Mike
Friend
December 30, 2021
Bob was always a gentleman to work with at OPPD. I learned a lot from Bob as a lineman. Candy and I really enjoyed visiting with Bob and his wife. We will always remember their smiles
Steve Heston
Work
December 28, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 27, 2021
