Muir, Robert W.
Age 91
Robert W. Muir, of Bennington, passed away Dec. 24, 2021.
Preceded in death by loving wife, Joan; parents, Robert W. and May Muir; sisters, Barbara and Hans Wessels, Roberta and Bob Wirtz; and nephew, Ben Wessels. Survived by daughters, Sherry and husband Bob Hellmuth of Dekalb, IL; and Vicky Muir of Bennington; granddaughters, Lauren and husband Adam Orton; and Lindsey Hellmuth; great-grandchildren, Olivia Joan and Ethan Robert Orton; nephews, Hans Wessels and
Jesse Wessels.
FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 4-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2021.