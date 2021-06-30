Clarice, Joe and I were so saddened to hear of Bob's sudden passing. Really a surprise given his penchant for healthy living. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We always enjoyed tailgating and sharing "charcoal trays" with both you and Bob. His presence will be truly be missed. Love to you and your family at this difficult time. Catherine and Joe Todero

Catherine Todero Friend June 30, 2021