Murnan, Robert A. "Bob"
June 18, 1951 - June 28, 2021
Survived by wife, Clarice; children, Bobby (Katy), Megan, Tracy and Mark; grandchildren, Victoria and Juliette; brothers, Richard and Ken.
VISITATION with the family Thursday 3-5pm and after 6:15pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm all at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. FUNERAL Friday 11am at St. Columbkille Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Columbkille Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.