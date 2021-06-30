Menu
Robert A. "Bob" Murnan
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Murnan, Robert A. "Bob"

June 18, 1951 - June 28, 2021

Survived by wife, Clarice; children, Bobby (Katy), Megan, Tracy and Mark; grandchildren, Victoria and Juliette; brothers, Richard and Ken.

VISITATION with the family Thursday 3-5pm and after 6:15pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm all at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. FUNERAL Friday 11am at St. Columbkille Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Columbkille Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Jul
1
Visitation
6:15p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Jul
1
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Jul
2
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Columbkille Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please know that we are thinking of you and our thoughts and prayers are with you. Our hearts are breaking.
Steve and Rona Hamill
Friend
July 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies on the loss of your beloved husband, father and grandfather. Wishing you strength and comfort through this difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your family. we have been thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort in this very difficult time.
karen m love
Friend
July 1, 2021
Sincere sympathy for your loss, dear Clarice. Though I never met Bob, I´ll always remember your kindness, Clarice, when I volunteered at the thrift store, winter of 2020. May the support of family & friends, & God´s healing comfort help you during this most difficult time. Praying for you & family!
Julie Frazier
July 1, 2021
Clarice, my deepest sympathy to you and your family at the death of your beloved husband Bob. I am praying for you and know I'm here if you need anything.
Norma Hanrahan
July 1, 2021
This is just such incredibly sad news. Bob was a rock star in every corner of his life. He leaves a huge hole, and I'm so very, very sorry.
Alison Rider
June 30, 2021
Clare. . .I am so sad for you and your family. Bob was a wonderful guy. I am sure heaven is celebrating him. My prayers are for Bob, you, and your family.
Stephanie Olson
Friend
June 30, 2021
Clarice, Joe and I were so saddened to hear of Bob's sudden passing. Really a surprise given his penchant for healthy living. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We always enjoyed tailgating and sharing "charcoal trays" with both you and Bob. His presence will be truly be missed. Love to you and your family at this difficult time. Catherine and Joe Todero
Catherine Todero
Friend
June 30, 2021
I golfed with Bob on Wednesday at Tara Hills and always had fun with him. He was a great guy. I also worked for his brother Ken at the Corps of Engineers for a couple of years. Deepest sympathies to the Murnan family.
Randy Petersen
Other
June 30, 2021
Clarice, I was saddened to hear of Bob´s death. Please know your family is in my prayers. In a few weeks when things settle down I will take you to lunch. Love you.
Linda Acquazzino
June 30, 2021
