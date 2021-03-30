Very sorry to learn of Bob´s passing. He was my Mom´s dear "adopted" brother (my uncle) and he meant so much to her. I enjoyed my visit to Omaha chatting with him and seeing Michelle (we missed you Alex). He had an impressive and honorable career. He also had a fiery sense of humor and was so very intelligent. We are sorry we can´t fly there to make it to the funeral. Our sympathies to Alex and Michelle. With love, Bridget (Monica´s daughter).

Bridget Schwartz-Manock March 30, 2021