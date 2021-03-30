O'Brien, Robert
February 28, 1931 - March 28, 2021
He was the last surviving child of Arthur Mandan and Marie Gdanietz. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice O'Brien; son, Richard O'Brien; and his siblings: Esther Mandan, Victor Mandan, Anna Morsette, Eloise Johnson, Bernard Mandan, Richard Mandan, Rosemarie Mandan, Alfreda Goodiron and Tony Mandan. He is survived by his children, Alex O'Brien and Michele O'Brien.
Robert served in both the United States Navy and Air Force, retiring in April of 1968. In his civilian life, he was the Civil Defense Director of Omaha. He was Board President of Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition along with NAC and President of Nebraska Civil Defense Directors' Association.
FUNERAL: Thursday, April 1st, 2021, 11am at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 10am.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.