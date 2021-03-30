Menu
Robert O'Brien
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
O'Brien, Robert

February 28, 1931 - March 28, 2021

He was the last surviving child of Arthur Mandan and Marie Gdanietz. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice O'Brien; son, Richard O'Brien; and his siblings: Esther Mandan, Victor Mandan, Anna Morsette, Eloise Johnson, Bernard Mandan, Richard Mandan, Rosemarie Mandan, Alfreda Goodiron and Tony Mandan. He is survived by his children, Alex O'Brien and Michele O'Brien.

Robert served in both the United States Navy and Air Force, retiring in April of 1968. In his civilian life, he was the Civil Defense Director of Omaha. He was Board President of Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition along with NAC and President of Nebraska Civil Defense Directors' Association.

FUNERAL: Thursday, April 1st, 2021, 11am at West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 10am.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Apr
1
Funeral
11:00a.m.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert stayed with my Grandparents in Henderson, Mn when he was a young boy. My Dad talked about him a lot. His obituary was in our home town paper of Henderson. My sympathies to your family.
Sherry Bertrang Vlasak
April 6, 2021
I think often about all the Nebeaska football games Bob and I attended. I was very fortunate to have Bob in my life. He was a very kind and caring man.
So many will miss him.
Justin Mann
Friend
April 1, 2021
Very sorry to learn of Bob´s passing. He was my Mom´s dear "adopted" brother (my uncle) and he meant so much to her. I enjoyed my visit to Omaha chatting with him and seeing Michelle (we missed you Alex). He had an impressive and honorable career. He also had a fiery sense of humor and was so very intelligent. We are sorry we can´t fly there to make it to the funeral. Our sympathies to Alex and Michelle. With love, Bridget (Monica´s daughter).
Bridget Schwartz-Manock
March 30, 2021
Monica Schwartz
March 30, 2021
