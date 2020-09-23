Hiatt, Robert Owen Sr.



August 31, 1936 - September 20, 2020



Robert was born on August 31, 1946 and on September 20, 2020 Robert rode his horse through the gates of heaven where he was greeted by his beloved wife, Patty; son, Danny; many siblings and his parents. Robert leaves behind seven children: sons, Robert Hiatt II, and Ricky (Nicole) Hiatt; daughters, Barbara (Joseph) Smith, Lisa (Paul) Sanchez, Kimberly O'Connor, Robin Rush, and Cindy (Eric) Riley; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; best friend and little brother, John Hiatt Sr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Robert had a good sense of humor and more patience than any human should have, which was good because when his temper flared, he was ready for a good fight too! He would give anyone anything he had and ask for nothing in return. Anyone who has met him has a story that will bring a smile to your face. He will be missed very much.



Private family services.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME



4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.