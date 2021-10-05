Menu
Robert C. "Pete" Peterson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Peterson, Robert C. "Pete"

October 1, 1940 - October 3, 2021

Age 81, of Wahoo, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:30am, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th Street, Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 5-8pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
504 W. 8th Street, Wahoo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
