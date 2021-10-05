Peterson, Robert C. "Pete"
October 1, 1940 - October 3, 2021
Age 81, of Wahoo, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 10:30am, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th Street, Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 5-8pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME
211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.