Ponec, Fr. Robert J.
REQUIEM AND
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Requiem for Fr. Robert J. Ponec: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10am, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3416 Woolworth Ave. Bishop Donald Ashman officiating. Luncheon following in Undercroft.
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to [email protected]
and press stream service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Anglican Church Building Fund C/O Westminster Presbyterian (3416 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68106).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.