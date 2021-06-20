Menu
Fr. Robert J. Ponec
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Ponec, Fr. Robert J.

REQUIEM AND

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Requiem for Fr. Robert J. Ponec: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10am, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3416 Woolworth Ave. Bishop Donald Ashman officiating. Luncheon following in Undercroft.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to [email protected] and press stream service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Anglican Church Building Fund C/O Westminster Presbyterian (3416 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68106).

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
3416 Woolworth Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob, Mom always said you were her favorite and I can understand why she did! Thank you for being a great brother in law while I was growing up and for always having a smile on your face. I've missed you all these years, but am happy to know you're in a great place now!
Julie Reed
July 2, 2021
Bob, you were my friend for 30+ years. There was rarely a day that there wasn´t a quick call or email or text with your always perky "hiya missy" message. I miss you. I miss the sunshine that you not only brought into my life, but so many people. You touched so many lives and unconditionally gave your time, your kindness and your love to. I was so blessed to be one of those people. My heart is still sad at your passing. I find comfort in knowing where your soul is. I am certain of that because there´s only one place it can be. Thank you for all the wonderful years of friendship that we had and I will treasure them always. Love you and miss you so much. Dana
Dana Buresh
Friend
June 26, 2021
I had known you for 40 years. First through your business, then through the Church. I have rarely met a more decent, caring, loving good person in my life. You showed the world St Francis of Assisi. Preach the Gospel in all you do and if necessary us words. Yours is a life to emulate my very dearest Bob. As a humble man, you will turn away from these words, but thank you for being such a large part of my life, my son David's life, my granddaughter Corrine's life. You will never be forgotten. You led by example. You walked the walk rather than just talked the talk. I watched and learned. In God's precious Name. Janet Cosgrove
Janet Cosgrove
Friend
June 20, 2021
