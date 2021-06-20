Bob, you were my friend for 30+ years. There was rarely a day that there wasn´t a quick call or email or text with your always perky "hiya missy" message. I miss you. I miss the sunshine that you not only brought into my life, but so many people. You touched so many lives and unconditionally gave your time, your kindness and your love to. I was so blessed to be one of those people. My heart is still sad at your passing. I find comfort in knowing where your soul is. I am certain of that because there´s only one place it can be. Thank you for all the wonderful years of friendship that we had and I will treasure them always. Love you and miss you so much. Dana

Dana Buresh Friend June 26, 2021