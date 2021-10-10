Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert D. Price
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Price, Robert D.

July 9, 1942 - September 27, 2021

Age 79. Following a long courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia, Bob went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on September 27, 2021.

Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Deannie; sons, Jay (Joy) Price, Corey (Stacey) Price, and Darin (Jannie) Price; 4 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and many friends.

CELEBRATION of Bob's Life will be held on Friday, October 15, at 10am at Christ Community Church.

Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Open Door Mission.

The Service will be livestreamed at the following link:

https://heartstreaming.net/robert-d-price

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
404 S 108th Ave, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Memories for us involve Bob, Deannie and Tupperware. Wherever there was Deannie, you would find Bob! The two of them complimented each other working hand in hand. Bob was always so positive, upbeat and his energy was contagious. We can only imagine the excitement of the "Jubilee" happening in heaven! Deannie, Jay, Corey, Darin and family, we send our heartfelt sympathy and will hold you in our prayers. Sue & Mike Mohr - "Mohr Power"
Sue Mohr
Work
October 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results