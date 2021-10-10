Memories for us involve Bob, Deannie and Tupperware. Wherever there was Deannie, you would find Bob! The two of them complimented each other working hand in hand. Bob was always so positive, upbeat and his energy was contagious. We can only imagine the excitement of the "Jubilee" happening in heaven! Deannie, Jay, Corey, Darin and family, we send our heartfelt sympathy and will hold you in our prayers. Sue & Mike Mohr - "Mohr Power"

Sue Mohr Work October 14, 2021