Price, Robert D.
July 9, 1942 - September 27, 2021
Age 79. Following a long courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia, Bob went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on September 27, 2021.
Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Deannie; sons, Jay (Joy) Price, Corey (Stacey) Price, and Darin (Jannie) Price; 4 granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and many friends.
CELEBRATION of Bob's Life will be held on Friday, October 15, at 10am at Christ Community Church.
Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Open Door Mission.
The Service will be livestreamed at the following link:https://heartstreaming.net/robert-d-price
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154
402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.